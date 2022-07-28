10 Things: How Austin Romaine makes the Wildcats better
1.) Linebacker Austin Romaine was the 15th commit for Kansas State when he picked the Wildcats on Wednesday. It came just on the heels of defensive end Ryan Davis committing to K-State and just bef...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news