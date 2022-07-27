10 Things: How Kansas State landed DE Ryan Davis
1.) It was a fast and furious recruitment that led O'Connor High defensive end Ryan Davis to Kansas State. Despite already holding other Power Five offers, the Wildcats extended him a scholarship m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news