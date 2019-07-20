***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 82: Tell me about some fun Big 12 Media Days coverage you saw aside from KSO's.

All right, let's start this off with a confession. For just the second time in the 100 Questions, I'm taking a question not written by scottwildcat. The first time I was on the road (Salina?) and desperately needed something quick from Flando. It felt dirty, but I used his question. This time, however, I find more noble. Scott is never going to ask me to publicly praise his show, so I made up my own question (can I do that?) to do so myself. Check out the Tweets below, then I'll talk a little bit more about my answer below.

New Faithful to Our Colors! K-State QB Skylar Thompson has high praise for coach Chris Klieman, most impactful freshman, and what his new OC is doing that's a little bit different. Subscribe on the https://t.co/yTdHWdnchZ app! #435PodcastNetwork



LISTEN: https://t.co/SdIxFek7Xb — 610 Sports Radio (@610SportsKC) July 18, 2019

I hope you listen to every gosh darn edition of The KSO Show, but I also hope you're listening to and subscribed to the podcasts above. Both took different angles than we typically do, really focusing in on player interviews and getting great insight from Skylar Thompson. Faithful to our Colors, John Kurtz's podcast hosted by 610 Sports out of Kansas City, always has on a high quality guest to speak with Kurtz on K-State sports. Boscoe's Boys has a library of fantastic guests on past episodes - Gene Taylor, Chris Klieman, Bruce Weber, Taylor Braet, David Allen, Reggie Walker, Ian Campbell... I cold go on - and also takes a little less serious, more fun look at Kansas State sports. Do these shows, or even The KSO Show, have to be for everybody? Of course not. Different strokes for different folks. I hope people are aware of these additional options, however, and give them a shot. To steal a line Kurtz said on yesterday's Boscoe's Boys appearance (not yet released) it does feel a bit like a 'golden age' for K-State podcast/radio options, as there are tons of them out there not even listed in this piece. Give 'em a listen and decide for yourself what's for you. Tomorrow I'll get back to answering real questions. Probably.

WHAT ABOUT HOOPS?

Oh, and as a bonus, here's a look at some good non-KSO hoops coverage provided by Sully Engels of KSNT out of Topeka. There's good stuff everywhere!