In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No 24: What are your top five "can't miss" football games of the season?

These aren't the biggest five games of the season for Kansas State, but they're perhaps the five I'm most personally interested in witnessing.

1. Kansas (Nov. 2, Lawrence)

Don't tell me this isn't the game you're most interested in this season. Yes, Kansas has had the worst program in Power Five football for the last decade or so. And no, this series hasn't been remotely competitive for the last quarter century. Still, you've got two brand new coaching staffs coming in at the exact same time fighting against each other in the same (lowly populated) state. It's still a key in-state rivalry for both programs, and the winner of this first meeting will absolutely have ammo to use on the recruiting trail early on.

2. Nicholls (Aug 31, Manhattan)

Chris Klieman will coach K-State for the first time against Nicholls. (Kansas State Univeristy)

Yes, I know, this is an FCS opponent. But, come on, it's the first game of the Chris Klieman era. What will the uniforms look like? What will the pregame music be inside of Bill Snyder Family Stadium? How large will the crowd be? WHAT IS IT GOING TO FEEL LIKE?!? Oh, and there's the matter of seeing what the Wildcats look like on the football field for the first time under Klieman, Courtney Messingham's offense and Scottie Hazelton's defense. All that is enough to push it pretty high up on my list.

3. West Virginia (Nov. 16, Manhattan)

Skylar Thompson and the Wildcats did not have a good trip to Morgantown last year. (Getty Images)

Both Klieman and Neal Brown are well aware of how tied Brown's name was to the K-State job and the perception held by many K-State picked Klieman over Brown. Klieman is also aware of the fact some fans would have preferred Brown. These two newcomers to the league, at similar level programs, have a chance to develop a pretty interesting coaching rivalry. Last year's game in Morgantown wasn't very interesting. Well, aside from a QB switch only Bill Snyder and Alex Delton knew was going to take place. Aside from that it was WVU blowing by the Wildcats. This year, however, sees the game move to Manhattan. The Mountaineers certainly have some rebuilding to do, and this could be a chance for a marquee home win for Klieman in year one.

4. Oklahoma State (Sept. 28, Stillwater)

Walter Neil and company handled Oklahoma State in 2018. (Getty Images)

Arguably K-State's best performance last year came against Oklahoma State. This year the Cowboys must head to Stillwater to open the Big 12 season. This isn't just the first conference game for Klieman, it's also a road opportunity against a peer program coming off another stern road test the previous game at Mississippi State. Assuming (dangerously, of course) a loss in Starkville after two season opening wins, this game would represent the difference between a .500 start at 2-2 and an encouraging 3-1 mark after four games. If Klieman is able to knock off a true peer program, on the road, his first time playing OSU it would feel like a real feather in his cap. Snyder and K-State shocked a Top 10 OSU team, 45-40, in Stillwater in 2017, but prior to that the Wildcats had not won at OSU since 1999.

5. Baylor (Oct. 5, Manhattan)

A.J. Parker suffered a heart-breaking loss in Waco with his teammates a season ago. (Getty Images)