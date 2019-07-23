In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

Scott is really, really good at asking fun questions that make me think.

If I were granted this opportunity I'd need to ask something clever to get an idea of how Kansas State's season went, but it couldn't have any relation to record, game results, etc.

How could this be accomplished?

I have two ideas, although I worry one of them borders on cheating.

One, I'd ask to see the final regular season statistics - team and individual - for K-State. If I had a sense of how the Wildcats performed from a statistical perspective I'd probably get a pretty good idea - or at least a guess - for how the season went.

That feels a little unfair to me though. Statistics aren't game results, but they're black and white numbers produced from the season. I think it's cheating, so I'm eliminating that option.

So, I'm going with my second choice: Let me see all the post-season Big 12 honors and all-conference teams.

These selections would come from opinion, not actual on field numbers/results, so I feel a little more comfortable asking this. Knowing how many selections the Wildcats get, and at what spots, would probably go a long ways in helping me determine if expectations were exceeded or the year went a little rough.

Plus, I'd get the bonus of probably knowing who won the Big 12 based on those teams and some Player of the Year honors.