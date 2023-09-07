According to a press release sent out by Kansas State Athletics, 18 former Wildcats open the 2023 NFL season on an NFL roster. That list includes both practice squad and active roster players.

Kansas State will be well-represented in the NFL this season.

The list is headlined by wide receiver Tyler Lockett and offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, who are both entering their 9th season in the NFL.

Lockett has played his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, totaling 7,100 and 54 touchdowns over his 127 games.

Lucas is entering his fourth season with the Washington Commanders but has also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears.