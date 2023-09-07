News More News
18 Former Wildcats open 2023 season on NFL rosters

Former Kansas State RB Duece Vaughn (Dallas Cowboys) is one of 18 former Wildcats in the NFL.
Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Managing Editor
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State will be well-represented in the NFL this season.

According to a press release sent out by Kansas State Athletics, 18 former Wildcats open the 2023 NFL season on an NFL roster. That list includes both practice squad and active roster players.

The list is headlined by wide receiver Tyler Lockett and offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, who are both entering their 9th season in the NFL.

Lockett has played his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, totaling 7,100 and 54 touchdowns over his 127 games.

Lucas is entering his fourth season with the Washington Commanders but has also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears.

Seven players from last season's Big 12 Championship-winning team also open the season on a roster. Four of those -- Felix Anudike-Uzomah (First Round -- Kansas City), JuJu Brents (Second Round -- Indianapolis), Josh Hayes (Sixth Round -- Tampa Bay), and Duece Vauhgn (Sixth Round -- Dallas) -- were drafted during April's NFL Draft.

The seven rookies on an active roster are the most since the 2003 season when nine rookies were on a roster for the opening weekend.

Here is the entire list of former Wildcats who are on an NFL roster for the start of the 2023 season:

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas City Chiefs - Rookie

CB Ekow Boye-Doe - Kansas City Chiefs (Practice Squad) - Rookie

CB JuJu Brents - Indianapolis Colts - Rookie

DB Josh Haynes - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Rookie

DL Tommy Horne - Atlanta Falcons (Practice Squad) - 2nd Year

WR Malik Knowles - Minnesota Vikings (IR) - Rookie

WR Tyler Lockett - Seattle Seahawks - 9th year

OL Cornelius Lucas - Washington Commanders - 9th year

DB AJ Parker - San Francisco 49ers (IR) - 2nd Year

WR Byron Pringle - Washington Commanders - 6th year

CB D.J. Reed - New York Jets - 6th year

CB Duke Shelley - Los Angeles Rams - 5th Year

CB Kiondre Thomas - Green Bay Packers (Practice Squad) - 1st Year

QB Skylar Thompson - Miami Dolphins - 2nd Year

RB Duece Vaughn - Dallas Cowboys - Rookie

OL Cody Whitehair - Chicago Bears - 8th Year

DB Russ Yeast - Los Angeles Rams - 2nd Year

P Ty Zentner - Houston Texans - Rookie

