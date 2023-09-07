18 Former Wildcats open 2023 season on NFL rosters
Kansas State will be well-represented in the NFL this season.
According to a press release sent out by Kansas State Athletics, 18 former Wildcats open the 2023 NFL season on an NFL roster. That list includes both practice squad and active roster players.
The list is headlined by wide receiver Tyler Lockett and offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, who are both entering their 9th season in the NFL.
Lockett has played his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, totaling 7,100 and 54 touchdowns over his 127 games.
Lucas is entering his fourth season with the Washington Commanders but has also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears.
Seven players from last season's Big 12 Championship-winning team also open the season on a roster. Four of those -- Felix Anudike-Uzomah (First Round -- Kansas City), JuJu Brents (Second Round -- Indianapolis), Josh Hayes (Sixth Round -- Tampa Bay), and Duece Vauhgn (Sixth Round -- Dallas) -- were drafted during April's NFL Draft.
The seven rookies on an active roster are the most since the 2003 season when nine rookies were on a roster for the opening weekend.
Here is the entire list of former Wildcats who are on an NFL roster for the start of the 2023 season:
DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas City Chiefs - Rookie
CB Ekow Boye-Doe - Kansas City Chiefs (Practice Squad) - Rookie
CB JuJu Brents - Indianapolis Colts - Rookie
DB Josh Haynes - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Rookie
DL Tommy Horne - Atlanta Falcons (Practice Squad) - 2nd Year
WR Malik Knowles - Minnesota Vikings (IR) - Rookie
WR Tyler Lockett - Seattle Seahawks - 9th year
OL Cornelius Lucas - Washington Commanders - 9th year
DB AJ Parker - San Francisco 49ers (IR) - 2nd Year
WR Byron Pringle - Washington Commanders - 6th year
CB D.J. Reed - New York Jets - 6th year
CB Duke Shelley - Los Angeles Rams - 5th Year
CB Kiondre Thomas - Green Bay Packers (Practice Squad) - 1st Year
QB Skylar Thompson - Miami Dolphins - 2nd Year
RB Duece Vaughn - Dallas Cowboys - Rookie
OL Cody Whitehair - Chicago Bears - 8th Year
DB Russ Yeast - Los Angeles Rams - 2nd Year
P Ty Zentner - Houston Texans - Rookie