Through three games of the 2017 season it appeared as if UTSA was headed to a breakthrough campaign.

The Roadrunners opened the season with what was - at the time - a shocking 17-10 win at Big 12 Conference member Baylor. That was followed up by blowout wins over the likes of Southern and Texas State to move to 3-0.

It was all downhill, or uphill... whichever is the bad one, from there.

UTSA would go 3-6 the rest of the way to finish at .500, in large part due to an anemic offense.

Look at the last four offensive outputs for the Roadrunners last year:

-Seven points vs. Florida International

-Nineteen points vs. UAB

-Nine points vs. Marshall

-Six points vs. Louisiana Tech

Oh, and they have to replace virtually everybody on offense, from skill position players to the offensive line.

Hey, I guess when you're one of the worst offensive teams in the country, starting over isn't such a bad thing?