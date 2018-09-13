Kansas State is in the middle of an important recruiting portion of the calendar. With four vacancies on their roster following the 2018-2019 season (and possibly more if any early departures take place), the pressure is on to sign a quality class before the year is up.

They already have one in the fold, with the commitment of Montavious Murphy of Texas over the summer.

While 2019 remains the focus, the Wildcats will also be hosting some talented prospects in the 2020 class, as well. In fact, you can begin to host them on official visits already. But it was an unofficial visit to Manhattan Texas guard Logan McLaughlin took this past weekend.

He’s a 6-foot-2 prospect from the Lone Star State who hasn’t seen a ton of traction on the recruiting trail yet, but it is early. In addition to the Wildcats, he’s heard from Butler, Arkansas, Oral Roberts, North Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

McLaughlin also does hold an offer from Abilene Christian.

Perhaps his stock will soar even more. K-State has shown early interest to plenty of targets the last two years, only to see them turn into major recruits of note.