Class of 2020 guard has a great first visit to K-State
Kansas State is in the middle of an important recruiting portion of the calendar. With four vacancies on their roster following the 2018-2019 season (and possibly more if any early departures take place), the pressure is on to sign a quality class before the year is up.
They already have one in the fold, with the commitment of Montavious Murphy of Texas over the summer.
While 2019 remains the focus, the Wildcats will also be hosting some talented prospects in the 2020 class, as well. In fact, you can begin to host them on official visits already. But it was an unofficial visit to Manhattan Texas guard Logan McLaughlin took this past weekend.
He’s a 6-foot-2 prospect from the Lone Star State who hasn’t seen a ton of traction on the recruiting trail yet, but it is early. In addition to the Wildcats, he’s heard from Butler, Arkansas, Oral Roberts, North Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
McLaughlin also does hold an offer from Abilene Christian.
Perhaps his stock will soar even more. K-State has shown early interest to plenty of targets the last two years, only to see them turn into major recruits of note.
Either way, McLaughlin’s first college visit was a memorable one.
“It was cool,” he said. “It was my first experience on a visit anywhere. The environment was exciting. It had me caught up on first sight. It was loud at the football game. The energy was all there. It was a very cool experience.”
He didn’t know a ton going into the trip, but he’s left with a very positive feeling about the university.
“I like the school,” McLaughlin noted. “It’s one of the better schools I’ve heard about. Now that I’ve been there, I see that it’s a great campus. They have Aggieville, and that seems like a very cool place to hang out. I like the school a lot.”
His lengthy conversation with the K-State head coach shows he’s likely someone they are pretty interested in moving forward.
“I talked to coach Weber for about 30 minutes or so when I was there in his office,” the 6-foot-2 guard shared. “We were talking about K-State and the future out there. He and his assistants have told me they like what they see, and they’d like to get me out there for another visit soon. It’ll likely happen sometime during the basketball season.”