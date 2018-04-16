The state of Kansas has been producing some very high-level defensive ends the past few years. Xavier Kelly and Amani Bledsoe immediately come to mind. Kelly is now at Clemson, while Bledsoe has produced already for Oklahoma. Isaiahh Loudermilk is another, currently contributing for Wisconsin.
Even in the class of 2019, Marcus Hicks of Wichita has a loaded offer list and is rated as a four-star prospect.
In addition, K-State seems to have found a potentially special one in Topeka native Wyatt Hubert, who will likely be a factor for the Wildcats as a redshirt freshman.
One to keep an eye on for the Class of 2020 is Brayden White of Louisburg. Already listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, White was in Manhattan recently visiting Kansas State.
“I visited on Friday (April 13) and spent a lot of the day there,” he said. “Coach (Taylor) Braet showed me around and introduced me to a lot of the coaches and team. I had a great day.”
White was able to speak with coaches Mo Latimore, Blake Seiler, Brian Norwood, Jon Fabris and graduate assistant Travis Britz.
“They told me that I’m always welcome back,” he said. “They’d like me to attend their camps this summer and then for a game in the fall.”
The Sunflower State sophomore has always wanted to play at Kansas State, so visiting the campus as a football recruit was a thrill. He was able to take it all in and came away even more excited about the Wildcats.
“The family atmosphere and facilities stood out,” White said. “One of my biggest dreams has been to play on that field. All the coaches and players all had time for me and made time for me in their busy day.”
When asked if he grew up a fan of Kansas State, White responded bluntly with, “EMAW”.
The next step of his process will be to continue to interact with different coaching staffs, establishing relationships and continuing to make visits when the opportunity arises.
But the biggest part will be his camp performances over the month of June. That is the easiest way to jump onto the radar of college programs - impressing in-person goes a long way.