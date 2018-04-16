The state of Kansas has been producing some very high-level defensive ends the past few years. Xavier Kelly and Amani Bledsoe immediately come to mind. Kelly is now at Clemson, while Bledsoe has produced already for Oklahoma. Isaiahh Loudermilk is another, currently contributing for Wisconsin.

Even in the class of 2019, Marcus Hicks of Wichita has a loaded offer list and is rated as a four-star prospect.

In addition, K-State seems to have found a potentially special one in Topeka native Wyatt Hubert, who will likely be a factor for the Wildcats as a redshirt freshman.

One to keep an eye on for the Class of 2020 is Brayden White of Louisburg. Already listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, White was in Manhattan recently visiting Kansas State.

“I visited on Friday (April 13) and spent a lot of the day there,” he said. “Coach (Taylor) Braet showed me around and introduced me to a lot of the coaches and team. I had a great day.”