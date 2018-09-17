Class of 2020 RB Cobbins receiving interest from K-State
We had a conversation with 2020 Bishop Miege running back Brison Cobbins after his season opener against Blue Valley North. After they knocked off the defending 6A state champions - in what was a g...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news