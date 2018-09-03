Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 receiver Daniel Jackson still interested in K-State

R2r1pj7fjc8deuoppdj0
2020 receiver Daniel Jackson
Derek Young/KSO
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State is poised to be a bit more aggressive on the recruiting trail for the Class of 2020. It’ll be a significant class for the future of the program and a group that will be one of the Wild...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}