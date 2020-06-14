2021 forward discusses Kansas State offer
The Kansas State basketball staff has continued the recruiting grind through the interesting times in our country. A handful of known targets have taken virtual visits, while new targets are being ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news