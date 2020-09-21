2022 WR Mudia Reuben talks K-State offer
An underclassman that we spotlighted over the summer as having huge potential has begun to see his recruiting stock elevate a bit over the past month or so. That is 2022 Park Hill South wideout Mud...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news