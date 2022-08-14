2023 Big Board: Kansas State's top targets that remain
1.) JOHN RANDLE: With Dylan Edwards no longer committed to Kansas State, the other running back from the Wichita area becomes more of a priority. (Last: 2)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news