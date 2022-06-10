2023 in-state WR hearing from Wildcats
One sleeper prospect in the state of Kansas in the Class of 2023 is Maize receiver Bryce Cohoon and is recruitment has expanded a bit after a great season on the track, where he won the state champ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news