2023 OL Camden Beebe commits to K-State

Kansas State football snags its first commitment of the Class of 2023 in the form of Kansas City, Kansas offensive lineman Camden Beebe.

Beebe's brother, Cooper Beebe, is already a stud offensive tackle for the Wildcats and is approaching his third season. The duo has a chance to play a season together if Cooper chooses to stay a fourth.

It's also a bit of de ja vu. Cooper was also the first commitment of his class, which was the 2019 edition and the final group that still had remnants of being pursued by Bill Snyder and his staff.

Camden was pursued by offensive line coach Conor Riley, offensive coordinator Collin Klein and head coach Chris Klieman. All three were instrumental in luring him to Manhattan, and his pledge was given to the staff on a visit over the weekend.

Even running backs coach Brian Anderson and offensive line graduate assistant Hayden Wall built a strong connection with him on his visits. Beebe has been on campus countless times whether for a visit or just to see his brother play ball.

The tie to Anderson goes back several years, when Anderson recruited his older brother, Colton Beebe, to Minnesota when Jerry Kill was still the man in charge in Minneapolis.