Although Kansas State is expected to take a smaller recruiting class for 2024, their work isn’t done. On Friday, K-State earned the commitment of two-star Minneapolis-North High School cornerback Zashon Rich. Rich was previously committed to Wyoming.



Rich earned his offer to Kansas State in October and visited the Cats last month. He’s a late bloomer, as the Wildcats is his only Power 5 offer. Other than the Cats, he’s primarily received interest from Group of 5 and FCS programs.