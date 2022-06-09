2024 four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer recaps KSU visit
In a bit of a surprise, Kansas State hosted one of the top 2024 quarterbacks in the country on June 7 in The Woodlands, Texas native Mabrey Mettauer. He received an offer from the Wildcats last Jun...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news