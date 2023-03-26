Stonebraker received his offer from K-State back in January, and visited in September for K-State's loss to Tulane.

K-State football added its fourth commitment of the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday afternoon, and their first member of the defense with Castle Rock, CO native Jake Stonebraker . Other members of the class are Colorado QB Blake Barnett and offensive linemen Ryan Howard and Gus Hawkins .

Stonebraker held offers from Colorado, UNLV and Central Michigan. He had other Power 5 interests from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas and other schools in the midwest.

Stonebraker stands at 6'1" and 205 pounds, and while he commits as a linebacker, he also plays running back for Douglas County High. His film is great and he is likely to be one of the top-rated players, if not number one, in the state of Colorado for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

In his last two seasons at Douglas County, Stonebraker has put up 71 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in 20 games through his sophomore and junior seasons.

Offensively, he ran for nearly 1,000 yards in 2022 and rushed for 8 touchdowns for the Huskies.