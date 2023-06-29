K-State added their seventh commit of the 2024 recruiting class and fourth offensive lineman on Thursday night when Lyndon's Kaedin Massey committed to K-State.

Massey was one of the priority targets of the class for K-State, as they continue to try and lock down the top talent in the state of Kansas. The Lyndon offensive lineman had narrowed his recruitment down to K-State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Ole Miss before announcing his pledge to the Wildcats. In total, Massey had 13 offers.

What K-State is getting in Massey is a strong-sized offensive lineman, who already stands at 6'8" and 255 pounds, and is ranked as the third-best player in the state of Kansas for 2024. He is also just shy of four-star status with a 5.7 rating.

Over the course of his recruitment, Massey made six visits to Manhattan, with his official visit taking place this past weekend. While on the visit, he told EMAW Online he was able to connect more with offensive line coach Conor Riley. He also got to spend time with current K-State offensive line commit Ryan Howard. Another player making his official visit that same weekend was uncommitted Junction City star and the top player in the state Michael Boganowski.

Massey is part of a big offensive line class for K-State that now stands at four and could expand to five if Grant Brix also chooses the Wildcats. If Brix chooses Oklahoma or Nebraska, K-State is likely done with their offensive line recruiting.

The fit for Massey at K-State will be a player that has the chance to start for multiple years on the offensive line after a year or two of development by Conor Riley and the K-State staff.

Massey's commitment also is the third Kansan to commit to K-State, all three of which are ranked inside the state's top five.