He had to wait a little bit, but Cooper Beebe is an NFL player. With the 73rd overall pick in the third round, the Dallas Cowboys selected Kansas State offensive guard Cooper Beebe. Beebe is the first K-State offensive lineman to be selected since the 2019 NFL Draft when the Denver Broncos selected Dalton Risner in the second round. He's the first K-State offensive guard selected since Cody Whitehair was picked in 2016.

BEEBE AS A RECRUIT...

Cooper Beebe was originally recruited as a defensive tackle but quickly shifted to offensive line upon enrollment at K-State. Beebe was rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals.com and was not nationally ranked. He picked K-State over offers from Kansas and Minnesota. He committed on April 2, 2018. Beebe was a part of the 2019 recruiting class, which was Chris Klieman's first as head coach. Other representatives in the class include cornerback Keenan Garber and defensive end Khalid Duke, who is also expected to be selected in this year's NFL Draft.

BEEBE AS A WILDCAT...

A multi-year starter for K-State, Beebe started in 48 games across the offensive line. He made his name as an offensive guard but started his career as a left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Beebe allowed five sacks over his career, but just one sack in his final 42 games. Beebe is a highly decorated player for K-State, picking up honors including... -2023 Consensus All-American -2023 William V. Campbell Trophy Finalist -2023 Outland Trophy finalist -2023 Lombardi Award semifinalist -2023 Academic All-American (College Sports Communicators) -2022 First Team All-American (The Athletic, ESPN, FOX Sports, Sporting News)





WHAT THE EXPERTS SAID...

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein on Cooper Beebe: "Wide-bodied guard who has been a model of consistency over the last four years, dialing in a very firm brand of football. While hand placement can be a little inconsistent, Beebe is still a bulldozer in cleats who jolts smaller players and moves big ones against their will. A lack of arm length will test him in certain interior matchups in the pros, and he will need to improve his technique to bolster his block sustain. He's slow of foot and is likely to be pigeonholed into downhill-oriented rush attacks, but that has never prevented him from doing his job in pass protection. Beebe's experience, girth, and drive-blocking talent should make him a long-time starter who can step in right away."

Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings on Cooper Beebe: "Beebe can be a rock-solid starting guard right out of the gate, and he can grow to become an impact starter with scheme versatility early in his career. Going further, his ability to play different spots and set the tone could make Beebe an integral glue piece for a decade on end."