With the 254th overall selection in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Kansas State offensive tackle KT Leveston .

KT Leveston was a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, holding offers from multiple Power 5 programs, including Texas, Texas Tech, Arizona State, and others.

The 2018 recruiting class was strong for K-State, featuring future NFL players like Ekow Boye-Doe and Malik Knowles. It also included offensive lineman Christian Duffie, who was a multi-year starter on the line.