2024 NFL Draft: KT Leveston selected by Los Angeles Rams in seventh round

Kevin Fielder
With the 254th overall selection in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Kansas State offensive tackle KT Leveston.

LEVESTON AS A RECRUIT...

KT Leveston was a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, holding offers from multiple Power 5 programs, including Texas, Texas Tech, Arizona State, and others.

The 2018 recruiting class was strong for K-State, featuring future NFL players like Ekow Boye-Doe and Malik Knowles. It also included offensive lineman Christian Duffie, who was a multi-year starter on the line.

LEVESTON AS A WILDCAT...

A two-year starter at offensive tackle, Leveston was a featured part of Connor Riley's unit. Last season, he started all 13 games and was not called for a penalty on 909 in-snap plays. Over the last two seasons, he was only called for one in-play penalty in 1,842 snaps.

Leveston was an All-Big 12 honoree last season, and won the following awards over his career:

-2022-23 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

-2023 Outland Trophy watch list

-2024 East-West Shrine Game Invitee

-2020-23 First Team Academic All-Big 12



