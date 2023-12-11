When Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman called Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV.) High School running back DeVon Rice, it appeared to be the culmination of a long process. The Wildcats had courted Rice for a while but didn't have the space to offer him a scholarship. That was until some other dominoes fell, prompting the K-State staff to offer the three-star running back.

Advertisement

"Coach Klieman said they've been anticipating me. They were recruiting me for a while. They just didn't have a spot open," Rice explained. "With everything going on in college football today, a spot was just able to open. And that's when he had called me and let me know they were giving me an opportunity."

After the offer, Kansas State moved quickly on the other things. Just days later, Rice was on a flight from Las Vegas to Manhattan to begin an official visit. That's primarily because the NCAA contact period, which allows schools to invite players on official visits, ends on Dec. 16. Of course, Early Signing Day begins on Dec. 20, speeding up the entire process for K-State.

"What stood out the most [from the visit] was the relationship with the coaches, and how they interacted with me and my family," Rice said. "I went up there with my mom and my dad. And immediately, we just had a connection with the staff, and everybody a part of the staff." Rice continued: "They welcomed us into Kansas. They made it feel like we were welcome there, as it's very different from Las Vegas."

According to Rice, two things stood out about the visit.

"They do a lot of film and they do a lot of recovery," Rice said. "Studying and taking care of the body is something they kept talking about"

The visit also allowed him to build a stronger connection with running backs coach Brian Anderson and sit in on some of his meetings as the Wildcats prepare for their upcoming bowl game against NC State.

"My relationship with Coach Anderson is getting closer, and I really like Coach Anderson," Rice said. "I got to see how he coaches, I got to sit in the meetings, and then I got to see how he interacts with his players. A lot of his players say the same thing about him, and he's a really great man. He teaches a lot more about being a better man than being a football coach."

The important note about Kansas State's recruiting is that they currently do not have a long-term offensive coordinator in place. An in-house replacement is certainly an option, but regardless of how K-State moves, Rice says that search doesn't impact any potential flip.

"It's kind of an afterburner thought," Rice said. "It [doesn't] really impact me in that whole decision. And I don't think it will impact too much of the university as well because I don't think they plan on changing anything."

Rice has been committed to Hawaii since July of this year, but Kansas State's recent interest has certainly forced Rice into a decision. Rice still hasn't made that decision, but with Early Signing Day just nine days away, he feels like he'll have to make a decision quickly. Expect Rice to announce his decision (a flip to Kansas State or a firm commitment to Hawaii) in the coming days, as he mentioned that he plans to announce before ESD.

