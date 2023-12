Troup (Tx.) High School wide receiver Trae Davis's 18th birthday will be known for one big thing: his commitment to Kansas State. On Tuesday, the three-star receiver made it official at his high school that he would head to K-State over Washington State, Tulane, and UTSA. The other three schools made up his top four.

Davis joins Jacques Spradley-Demps as the two wide receivers committed as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. Between this season's class and last season's class -- which featured Jayce Brown and Tre Spivey, quarterback Avery Johnson is in good hands.

A dual-sport standout, Davis has impressed most on the football field, where he's a home run threat anytime he gets the ball. Last season, Davis accounted for 1,827 total yards and 25 touchdowns from Troup. He had three returns for touchdowns, and on offense, finished with 1,245 yards and 20 touchdowns on 67 catches.