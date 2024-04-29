2025 LB Weston Polk commits to K-State
The good news for Kansas State continued into the week, as 2025 linebacker Weston Polk announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Twitter.
The 6-foot-2 linebacker was often courted by K-State during the cycle, with Polk visiting K-State's campus multiple times. His most recent visit came in late March, and left him "pleasantly surprised."
Polk earned the K-State offer in late January, and immediately took a visit to K-State. From there, he continued to build his relationship with defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman.
"The reason I've gotten a lot closer with coach Klanderman and coach Stenard is just the fact that ... I'm so interested," Polk told EMAW Online in March. "As soon as they offered me, I hopped on a plane and went on a visit."
A defensive standout at Coppell (Tx.) High School, Polk was also interested in Iowa State, TCU, and Tulsa during the process. He is currently unranked by Rivals.com but will likely see his stock rise during the summer.
Polk is K-State's second commitment of the cycle, joining quarterback Dillon Duff.