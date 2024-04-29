The good news for Kansas State continued into the week, as 2025 linebacker Weston Polk announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Twitter. The 6-foot-2 linebacker was often courted by K-State during the cycle, with Polk visiting K-State's campus multiple times. His most recent visit came in late March, and left him "pleasantly surprised."

Advertisement

Polk earned the K-State offer in late January, and immediately took a visit to K-State. From there, he continued to build his relationship with defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman. "The reason I've gotten a lot closer with coach Klanderman and coach Stenard is just the fact that ... I'm so interested," Polk told EMAW Online in March. "As soon as they offered me, I hopped on a plane and went on a visit."