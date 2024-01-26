New Kansas State offensive coordinator Matt Wells has only been on the recruiting trail for a short time, but that hasn't mattered. Despite the short time, Wells has made a strong impression on prospective prospects that the Wildcats are targeting on the trail.

Earlier this week, Wells teamed up with wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton to head to familiar stomping grounds, as the pair headed to Maize (KS.) High School to meet with three-star wide receiver Bryson Hayes.

"Coach Wells, he's a very nice guy. It was definitely a good opportunity to meet him. Him and Middleton coming down to the school," Hayes said, throwing in a joke about him getting to miss class due to the meeting.

If Maize High School sounds familiar, it's likely because Avery Johnson, Kansas State's starting quarterback next season, also attended the high school. Hayes and Johnson only got one season together (Johnson's senior season), combining for 582 yards and eight touchdowns. While Hayes is quick to mention that he's going to make the decision that's best for him, it appears that Johnson is attempting to help Kansas State's efforts with the speedy receiver.

"He's definitely mentioned some things about me coming out to play for K-State, but he knows that it's up to me to make the right decision for me," Hayes said. "He'll tease me a little bit, but he doesn't put too much pressure on me."

Without Johnson, Hayes blossomed as a wide receiver, posting 962 yards and ten touchdowns as a junior. The breakout as a junior also led to sustained interest from schools across the country, as Kansas, Nebraska, and others have begun to pursue Hayes. While Hayes hasn't released any finalized lists, he implied that Kansas State is up there in his recruitment thanks to a strong relationship with Middleton.

"My relationship with Middleton, it just keeps growing," Hayes said. "... He's a great guy. He's a family man and he can definitely teach football." Hayes also mentioned that Middleton is planning to come back to Maize's again, as Kansas State tries to secure a commitment from the in-state receiver. "It definitely stands out that he could be going to see any other kid at any other state, but he's willing to drive down to see me not once, but multiple times," Hayes said. "It definitely feels good."

While Hayes hasn't announced a firm commitment date yet, he did tell EMAW Online that a commitment will likely come during the summer. Class of 2025 recruits can begin taking official visits in June, which could help Hayes decide a timeline. However, Hayes also explained that there's a chance he's committed before official visits are allowed. If Hayes is still undecided when official visits are allowed, though, you can count on Kansas State getting one of his official visits.