3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over UT-Martin in Week 1
Kansas State will begin its season on Saturday when they host FCS opponent UT-Martin at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The defense lost a few players due to graduation and the transfer portal but retu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news