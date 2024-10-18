Advertisement

Game MVPs: Kansas State vs. Colorado

K-State had plenty of standout performances in their 31-28 win over Colorado

 • Jake Stephens
Fielder: In win against Colorado, K-State proves they can battle adversity

It wasn't pretty, but K-State proved that they can battle through adversity in their win vs. Colorado.

 • Kevin Fielder
Watch: Chris Klieman and players discuss Kansas State's win over Colorado

Head coach Chris Klieman and multiple players met with the media following K-State's 31-28 win over Colorado

 • Kevin Fielder
The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State defeats Colorado in Week 7

The good, bad, and ugly moments from K-State's 31-28 win over Colorado

 • Kevin Fielder
Recap: Kansas State defeats Colorado in gutsy performance, 31-28

In a Big 12 After Dark classic, Kansas State survivesd against Colorado to move to 5-1 on the year. Avery Johnson found

 • Kamden Tatkenhorst

Published Oct 18, 2024
3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over West Virginia in Week 8
circle avatar
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@TheKevinFielder
