Stock Up, Stock Down after Kansas State beats UT-Martin
Looking at who performed well and who performed poorly for Kansas State on Saturday.
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
Kansas State v. UT-Martin Review: PFF Grades, Snap Counts, and more
The notable snap counts, PFF grades, and other information from Kansas State's win over UT-Martin
• Kevin Fielder
Fielder: Dylan Edwards treats Kansas State fans to glimpse of what he is
Edwards scored two touchdowns in his Kansas State debut
• Kevin Fielder
Watch: Post game press conferences after Kansas State beats UT-Martin
Hear from Chris Klieman and multiple players after Kansas State's win over UT-Martin
• Kevin Fielder
Game MVPs: Kansas State beats UT-Martin, 41-6
Multiple players stood out for Kansas State in their win over UT-Martin
• Kevin Fielder
3 key matchups to watch as Kansas State faces Tulane in Week 2
Kansas State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- TE
- S
- OT
- PRO
- ATH
- WDE
- WR
- S
- OLB
- CB
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
1 - 0
Tulane
1 - 0
Kansas St.
-9.5, O/U 47.5
1 - 0
Kansas St.
1 - 0
Arizona
-8.5
Finished
41
Kansas St.
6
Tenn-Martin