It's an important week upcoming for former Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott, who is hoping to improve his NFL Draft stock with an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. Beginning later today, Sinnott will participate in a gauntlet stretch of practices that can help (or hurt) his draft stock ahead of April's big day. These are Sinnott's first opportunities to impress in front of NFL scouts, as his future now lies in his hands. Sinnott will participate on the American Team, where his quarterbacks will be Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Michael Pratt (Tulane), Joe Milton III (Tennessee), and Carter Bradley (South Alabama). Here are three things to watch for Sinnott as he looks to prove his NFL Draft viability.

1. HOW DOES HE FARE AT FULLBACK?

Sinnott is listed as a tight end on the roster, but fullback might be his path to playing in the NFL. Measuring in at 6-foot-4 and ten pounds heavier than his listed college weight, Sinnott appears better equipped to play as a fullback at the next level. However, it may be as a versatile player, playing both tight end and fullback. Regardless, Sinnott has to prove he can hold his own against NFL-quality defensive linemen and linebackers. That will make or break any potential experiment, as blocking is crucial for fullbacks. According to Pro Football Focus data, Sinnott lined up in the backfield 91 times last season. That number might hit triple digits - potentially into the high 100s - in the NFL.

2. SINNOTT AS A RECEIVER

One-on-ones with linebackers and defensive backs are a crucial part of the Senior Bowl process, and Ben Sinnott will be pitted against a strong group of players. Sinnott will potentially line up against a group of players that includes two Miami Hurricanes (James Williams and Kam Kinchens), a National Champion from Georgia (Tykee Smith), and other strong players. It's a tough group, but Sinnott needs to prove he can create enough separation and, of course, catch the ball consistently. This is his job interview, and it's his first opportunity to prove to NFL scouts that the skillset displayed at Kansas State was more fact than fiction.

3. CAN SINNOTT BE CONSISTENT