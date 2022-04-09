3SSB Live: Top-40 guard Ja'Kobe Walter on four potential official visits

One of the first 2023 prospects that the new Kansas State basketball staff offered was Dallas-area guard Ja'Kobe Walter. We caught up with the four-star junior at the Adidas 3SSB event after his AAU squad, Team Trae Young, came up with the win over Team Rose.

Walter already holds a handful of offers and has garnered attention from both, Big 12 and SEC programs.

On what programs he hears from the most

"Baylor, Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Kansas State."

On his relationship with Kansas State Associate Head Coach Ulric Maligi

"I'm super tight with him. I was really tight with him when he was at Texas. When he carried over to Kansas State, he immediately called and let me know I'm still a priority to him. We almost talk like every other day to keep in touch."

On what Maligi and K-State like about his game

"He just thinks I'm an absolute scorer. He likes my two-way game. He thinks I can get it done on both ends."

On what he wants to work on before he makes it to the next level

"I definitely want to hit the weight room and get stronger so I can finish around the basket more, because I think that is what I struggle with the most. And then I want to work on my left."

On where he might take official visits in the future

"I might take an official to Baylor, Texas, K-State and Kansas. Those are just a few that I've talked about official visits with."