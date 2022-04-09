3SSB Live: Top-40 guard Ja'Kobe Walter on four potential official visits
One of the first 2023 prospects that the new Kansas State basketball staff offered was Dallas-area guard Ja'Kobe Walter. We caught up with the four-star junior at the Adidas 3SSB event after his AAU squad, Team Trae Young, came up with the win over Team Rose.
Walter already holds a handful of offers and has garnered attention from both, Big 12 and SEC programs.
On what programs he hears from the most
"Baylor, Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Kansas State."
On his relationship with Kansas State Associate Head Coach Ulric Maligi
"I'm super tight with him. I was really tight with him when he was at Texas. When he carried over to Kansas State, he immediately called and let me know I'm still a priority to him. We almost talk like every other day to keep in touch."
On what Maligi and K-State like about his game
"He just thinks I'm an absolute scorer. He likes my two-way game. He thinks I can get it done on both ends."
On what he wants to work on before he makes it to the next level
"I definitely want to hit the weight room and get stronger so I can finish around the basket more, because I think that is what I struggle with the most. And then I want to work on my left."
On where he might take official visits in the future
"I might take an official to Baylor, Texas, K-State and Kansas. Those are just a few that I've talked about official visits with."
On how he felt he and his team (Team Trae Young) played in Indianapolis at the first Adidas 3SSB session
"It was really good. I think we got the first game jitters out. It was nice to see what our team can do and we saw what we need to work on, too. We're just going to get back to the lab and fix it."
On what other coaches besides Maligi he has connected with the most
"Coach (Alvin Brooks), coach (Scott) Drew, the Baylor staff and Coach K (Kurtis Townsend) from Kansas. Oh and Coach (Jerome) Tang, the head coach at K-State, too. I was cool with him when he was at Baylor. Coach (Porter) Moser and coach KT (Turner) from Oklahoma, those are my guys. Auburn, the whole staff, but mainly coach (Wes) Flanigan. Coach (Eric) Musselman from Arkansas, he'll text me everyday and check in on me."
On what he likes about K-State Head Coach Jerome Tang
"His energy, and he always keeps it real. When he was at Baylor, he always just told me what I need to work on every time. I'm pretty sure I'm going to get a text from him later saying what I need to work on."
On when Walter plans to commit somewhere
"Me and my parents talked about after the AAU season. And if I decide to make a decision quicker, then I will, but it will be going into my senior year and the plan is to sign somewhere in November.
On what he's looking for in a program
"Whatever school can get me to the league. And which ever feels most like family since I'm going to be away from home."
KSO/RIVALS REACTION: Walter is from the Dallas area but is playing with Oklahoma AAU program Team Trae Young. Every school he mentioned above is in the race. Kansas State's ties to the area will help their case, but Baylor and Texas also have strong roots in the region.
Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Auburn staffs have also made strong impressions on him. It will be a battle for his services and where he ultimately decides to take his official visits will tell us a lot.