The Latest: South Florida-based prospect Tiawan Mullen is one of the top cornerbacks in the country, but he's expanding his horizons well outside of the Sunshine State when it comes to looking at his options to play his college ball. Rivals.com recently caught up with Mullen to discuss his official visit schedule for the fall, as well as when he plans to announce a decision.

In His Words

"I'm ready to get out and take my official visits next month. I'm going Sept. 1 to Nebraska, Sept. 8 to Indiana, Sept. 15 to Kansas State and I already took my official visit to Pittsburgh in June. Those are the four I’m focused on right now." On a decision date: "No date set but after these visits I’m going to come home and talk to my family and make a decision after that."

Pittsburgh

"The trip I took to Pittsburgh, I was with the group when they had 13 guys commit. I was with the group of Florida guys. Everyone that went on that official, they loved it. They loved the program, Coach Narduzzi, the city, the environment. It was great. They wanted me to commit then but I’m different so I just wanted to take my time because you only get one shot. My cousin Vincent Davis loved it. I feel he’s going to play a big role for them. DB tradition? My friend Marquis Williams is up there and he was telling me about their tradition. Darrelle Revis played there and was on of the best in the league and I feel like I can make a big impact there."

Nebraska

"They’re high on my list. Nebraska has been recruiting me since they were at UCF very hard. The coaching staff moved but they still showed me love. Coach Dewitt, Coach Frost, Coach Fisher, we talk almost every day. They keep telling me I can have a big impact up there and I feel like I can be a good fit in their program. I expect them to do very well, especially with Coach Frost being back home. I feel like with what they accomplished at UCF they are ready to go into Nebraska, a bigger program in a bigger conference and do the same thing. I just feel like they’re going to do more and make into the Top 10" "They like players from Florida. We are the best from top to bottom. I feel like nobody is better than us. We have the speed, we’re strong and I feel like we are the top-notch of football."

Indiana

"I just went up there for a visit but I wanted to get back for an official visit and make sure it’s the same love and I get that same feeling. I like it because it’s a small college town and everybody there really loves the school and the team. They like that I can play corner or nickel for them and they think they can use me on special teams. I like that they’re a family-based team. At my high school team we always say “forget about you, I love you” and they love each other so it’s kind of like the same thing. It’s all about family."

Kansas State