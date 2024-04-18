After acquiring two guards in the transfer portal, Kansas State is shifting its focus toward acquiring size, including players who can play center. The Wildcats have lost two centers this off-season, with Will McNair, Jr. running out of eligibility and Jerrell Colbert entering the transfer portal. Even with David N'Guessan's return, K-State needs players who can add size to K-State's frontcourt. To make the numbers work, K-State will likely use two of their three remaining scholarships on centers or players that can play centers. Arizona's Oumar Ballo was a potential target and even set up a visit with K-State but canceled the visit after committing to Indiana. Michigan's Tarris Reed, Jr. was also a target, but he chose to join the defending National Champions, committing to UConn. Here is a look at other centers available in the portal, including players that K-State has already expressed interest in.

Author's Note: Players who appear close to a commitment were not included in this list.

BABA MILLER

Previous School: Florida State Height: 6'11" 2023-24 Stats: 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 blocks Synopsis: Despite reported interest from Kentucky, K-State is the leader in the clubhouse for Baba Miller, who visited Manhattan last week. Miller, who will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, isn't a traditional center like McNair and Colbert, but he can play center in a smaller lineup. In that sense, he offers a similar role (not talent) to Nae'Qwan Tomlin. Miller is raw and still growing as a player, but there's reason to like his game. He's impressed on the international stage for the Spanish national team, has loads of untapped potential, and has shown the ability to stretch the floor, shooting about 30% from three-point range last season.

CLIFFORD OMORUYI

Previous School: Rutgers Height: 6'11" 2023-24 Stats: 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 2.9 blocks Synopsis: Clifford Omoruyi is one of the most highly sought-after players in the transfer portal, receiving interest from multiple high-major programs. He recently released a top 12 of sorts, which included K-State. It also included programs like North Carolina, Baylor, and Alabama. Omoruyi is built more like a typical center, boasting a 240-pound frame that makes him a monster inside the paint. He's proven to be one of the best rim protectors in the nation and has an offensive game that makes him an intriguing inside option. Unlike Miller, don't expect him to extend his game past the paint much. He's shown a few flashes of being able to shoot the ball, but he's a paint-first player. Being in the mix for Omoruyi is the first step, but K-State is unlikely to receive this commitment. But anything can change in recruiting, and getting him on campus would be a good start for Jerome Tang and his staff.

WILLIAM KYLE III

Previous School: South Dakota State Height: 6'9" 2023-24 Stats: 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 blocks Synopsis: William Kyle III was scheduled to visit K-State earlier but rescheduled the visit. A new date hasn't been mentioned, and other schools are favorites for the 6-foot-9 forward. However, Kyle appears to be taking his visits, which is good news for programs like K-State who have expressed interest. Kyle isn't a shooter and will operate strictly inside the paint, but he's a strong player in the interior, shooting over 60 percent near the rim. He pairs that ability with solid rim protection ability and overall strength. He's more athletic than other players on this list and would make a strong addition to K-State's frontcourt. But they'll need to get him on campus first.

LASSINA TRAORE

Previous School: Long Beach State Height: 6'10" 2023-24 Stats: 11.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 blocks Synopsis: He isn't much of a rim protector or shooter, but he's an efficient scorer who can post 20-point performances, including a 25-point game against UC Davis in the Big West Championship Game. Defensively, Traore is more of a rebounder, making him a walking double-double. He's averaged a double-double over the last two seasons and was 11th nationally for rebounds this season. Traore posted 14 double-doubles this season, including a 12-point, 10-rebound game against Michigan.

OMAHA BILIEW

Previous School: Iowa State Height: 6'9" 2023-24 Stats: 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 blocks Synopsis: Biliew's minutes were sparse this season, averaging just 7.4 minutes per game for Iowa State. In the NCAA Tournament, his minutes were cut entirely, playing just two minutes in mop-up duty against South Dakota State in the first round. Taking Biliew is a risk because he didn't play much last season, but he has a ton of talent waiting to be tapped into. Before joining Iowa State, he was one of the best high school recruits in his class and impressed at all levels, including internationally.

DAVID SKOGMAN

Previous School: Davidson Height: 6'10" 2023-24 Stats: 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.1 blocks Synopsis: Unlike some of the other centers on this list, Skogman isn't much of a rim protector or interior presence. He can score inside the paint, but it's not his primary trait. Instead, Skogman is more of a shooter and versatile player. The Wisconsin native shot 47.1% from three-point range this season, a career-high by four points. It wasn't like he didn't shoot the ball often, either, as he averaged 2.9 attempts from beyond the arc. Skogman's recruitment has been pretty quiet, and there isn't a clear list of interest programs. However, Skogman screams solid rotational big man for a high-major program, and he could add a different dimension to K-State's lineup.