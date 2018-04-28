KANSAS CITY - KSO was able to make the trip today to observe some of the best talent in the states of Kansas and Missouri at the 810 Varsity Combine. It was a terrific camp and event hosted at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School that helped some of the best high school football players in the region show off their skills and talents in front of the media in attendance, as well as several FBS, FCS and Division II college coaches. Who were the standouts? Plenty of prospects in the Class of 2020 emerged, here's a recap of those who performed best:

OFFENSE

QB TATE RABOIN: Raboin was probably the best quarterback today, though perhaps not the best prospect of the group. I do think he has a shot at playing at the Division I level. He has a great arm. He’s a lanky kid, both in the arms and legs, so his release and windup is a bit slow and he’ll have to cut down on that, but his arm is comparable to other FBS prospects.

QB HOWARD BROWN: He’s a new prospect on the scene. Brown is just now finishing up his first year of high school at Lincoln Prep in Kansas City, Missouri. He’s a potential FBS prospect down the road and is ahead of the game in terms of talent and ability right now. He’s a name to keep in mind for the future.

QB HENRY MARTIN: Not to be outdone, Martin is actually younger than Brown. He’s just an 8th grader (!) and was probably the best prospect of the bunch because his ceiling is enormous. We still have to see how much he can grow and how big he can be, but his arm talent at this age probably makes him the most intriguing of any. He’ll actually be a back-up this year, because he’ll play behind Graham Mertz at Blue Valley North.

QB NICK DAVENPORT: He’s an exceptional athlete, and he showed that by how he tested in the early morning on Saturday. He may not possess the arm as others in the group did, but he’s one of the better athletes of the bunch. I think his future may lie on the defensive side of the ball but he’s a sure-fire prospect of note.

QB MALIK BERRY: An argument could have been made that the Class of 2020 recruit from Lawrence Free State is the best ‘athlete’ prospect. He threw with the quarterbacks at the camp, performed well and has a strong arm, but he has the body-type to turn into an edge rusher or linebacker as well. He’s just an intriguing athlete and one that will definitely fit in well at the FBS level.

WR RYAN PRITCHARD: I’m not sure what level he will find himself at, but Pritchard was the best receiver at the camp in my estimation. He looks the part and has a bright future. He’s still figuring out the ins and outs of the position but his talent emerged on Saturday.

OL SETH FALLEY: The Wichita interior lineman made the trip and impressed. He won a lot of one-on-one battles against some of the better defensive tackles in attendance. I think he’ll be a bit limited by not having the prototypical size and length, but he’s been coached up and knows how to use leverage and his strength.

OL TRE EATON: I think he’s an intriguing prospect to watch. Eaton is the only tackle that could block MVP Johnny Wilson of Park Hill. Is he a FBS prospect? I tend to think he is and wonder if he can earn a spot by camping at schools such as K-State, KU or Mizzou.

DEFENSE

DT JAMES GORE: Actually, we just wrote an article recapping Gore’s visit to Manhattan not long ago. He’s a short, squatty defensive tackle, similar to what Will Geary was for the Wildcats. I don’t know if he gets to that level. He’s a bit stiff and perhaps even a little shorter. What helps is that he’s an intense competitor, has a high motor and loves football.

DE AIREONTAE ERSERY: This is a prospect with immense potential and upside. Ersery is a Class of 2020 defensive end with some fantastic athleticism and length. If he hones in on his craft and takes it seriously, the sky could be the limit.