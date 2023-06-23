K-State has had their two biggest recruiting weekends of June on back-to-back weekends, and the second leg is this weekend. The June 23rd weekend features some of the top Kansans and also a four-star receiver. Here is a look and the latest intel on where each official visitor's recruitment stands.

Michael Boganowski is the top player in the state of Kansas and a four-star athlete that will play in the back half of somebody's defense at the college level. At this point, it is a two-team race for Boganowski between K-State and Oklahoma. It is a true 50/50 at this point and with a major weekend, K-State could potentially sway the recruitment firmly into their favor to secure a commitment. But, if Boganowski were to choose Oklahoma it wouldn't come as a total surprise. Boganowski visited Oklahoma last weekend and it definitely isn't a bad thing that the Wildcats get the last visit for the Junction City product. It also has little bearing in the end, but it should be noted that the video Oklahoma sent to Boganowski after his visit spelled his first name wrong. Boganowski is making his seventh visit to K-State this weekend, by far the most out of any other schools involved. My FutureCast is still placed for K-State and if anything changes it will flip to Oklahoma, but I still think the Wildcats might be able to pull this one off.

Kaedin Massey is on the edge of four-star status according to Rivals and that finally reflects the amount of attention he has gotten in his recruitment. K-State started far behind and has made up a ton of ground in the last three months. Their biggest competition for Massey at this point seems like Nebraska or Oklahoma, but the word out of Norman over the weekend was that Massey wasn't overly excited about the lack of face time he got with Oklahoma's offensive line coach over the weekend. Now after burying the lede, I have made a FutureCast for Massey to K-State. The Wildcats have the most positive buzz at the moment and the momentum they have in the recruitment seems to suggest that Massey might jump on board.

Gekyle Baker was originally supposed to visit next week, but the visit must have been moved up after his tweet on Thursday afternoon. The four-star receiver seems to have a final three of TCU, Oklahoma State and K-State. Those are the three schools that have gotten official visits from the Texas wideout. There isn't a strong indication one way or the other on Baker, as his recruitment has been kept under wraps. A few different outlets have suggested TCU as the ultimate home for Baker, but I can't put any stock into those predictions. They could be right, they could also be guesses based on location and other minor pieces of info, that is somehow how the prediction business goes. I wouldn't hold my breath that the Wildcats get the job done for Baker, but they certainly don't seem out of this.

Plas Johnson has already announced his final three of K-State, Arizona State and BYU. That is significant for the Wildcats, as they only offered in early June but quickly got the official visit on the calendar for Johnson. This seems like a race that will come down to the Wildcats and Sun Devils. A few notes on Johnson's recruitment include the fact that he could be used on either side of the ball, but it looks like the Wildcats would likely put him at corner. In addition to this, Arizona isn't the most out there location for the Wildcats to bring in a recruit. In 2023 the Wildcats landed receiver Tre Spivey and defensive end Ryan Davis from Arizona, and prior to that got quarterback Adryan Lara as well.

Caleb Redd has eye-popping stats from his junior season at De Smet in Saint Louis and he seems likely to be a Wildcat. We just don't know which kind yet, a Kentucky or K-State one. Kentucky has seemingly had the lead for most of the recruitment, but K-State has made strides of their own and they were the only other school to join UK in getting an official visit. This seems like a recruitment that K-State will benefit from hosting the player on a weekend with a lot of other important prospects as well as current 2024 commitments.

Jake Stonebraker committed in March as a slight out-of-nowhere pickup for K-State, but it was quickly hailed by outsiders as a great pickup. The Colorado linebacker visited for the Tulane game in the fall and made another stop in the spring. Stonebraker will be able to join a strong, up-and-coming linebacker room when he arrives in Manhattan for 2024.

Another top-five player from the state of Colorado, Blake Barnett became the quarterback for 2024's class back in January. Barnett holds offers from Colorado, Washington and Oregon State, amongst others, but with the official visit to K-State there is no need to worry. Barnett is a pro-style quarterback, but don't let that fool you. He showcased some serious speed during the most recent track season and will be a good fit for the K-State offense which prefers the quarterback to throw the ball, but can open up major holes for a run every once in a while.