Hey, everyone! My name is Jared Stansbury and I’m the new lead writer for EMAW Online.
I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to write about Kansas State athletics, and to continue my coverage of the Big 12. I’m also deeply appreciative of the opportunity to become part of the Rivals (Yahoo! Sports) network and join one of the strongest media brands in college athletics.
I have spent the last 10 years covering Iowa State athletics and the Big 12 for Cyclone Fanatic. I spent the first three years working as the site’s intern, then went full time with the company in 2016. That opportunity provided invaluable experience covering collegiate athletics at its highest level, giving me a front row seat to some of the most impactful moments in Iowa State and Big 12 history.
Now, I’m sure there are already people thinking, "Why would someone who covered Iowa State for 10 years want to cover Kansas State?" It is a natural question to ask when you consider the rivalry between the two schools, something I’ve seen play out on the field and on social media firsthand numerous times.
The answer to that question is pretty simple.
I did not start my media career with the mindset of ever covering just one school. In fact, when I transferred to Iowa State in 2013 after playing Division III basketball for a year, I arrived on campus in Ames as a lifelong Nebraska fan with a dream of seeing the country covering college athletics.
Never in my wildest dreams would I have expected to spend the next 10 years writing about Iowa State.
Obviously, life happens, and you never know where you’re going to go or what you’re going to end up doing, but I was happy with my situation for a long time. That was until earlier this year when I started to ponder the next step of my career.
I’d reached a ceiling at my last stop, and I wasn’t sure how to break through it. It was time to reconsider what I was doing and figure out how to take the next step in my career.
My goal is to be one of the preeminent voices on college athletics in the country. I have a lifelong affinity to the Big 12 Conference, and I strive to be one of the biggest and best weighing in on the league on a daily basis.
But, I also knew that covering only one school for my entire life probably wouldn't set me up to get where I wanted to go. I had to find another school to cover in order to expand my horizons and continue gaining perspectives from across the league.
This opportunity fell into my lap like manna from Heaven.
I know and understand this league and its schools. I am dedicated to delivering the best Kansas State and Big 12 content imaginable. Hopefully, after some expected good-natured ribbing, you'll give me the opportunity to prove myself to our subscribers.
I’ve developed an immense respect for Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang while following their programs from afar. I’m incredibly excited to experience these programs from a much closer viewpoint, and I hope to deliver the kind of content fans like you can appreciate.
I couldn’t be more thrilled to become part of this community, and I’m ready to get to work.