Here are the details of the KICKOFF2023 promotion: Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription Promo Code: KICKOFF2023 Offer valid through 8.28.23 New subscribers can sign up HERE.

Hey, everyone! My name is Jared Stansbury and I’m the new lead writer for EMAW Online. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to write about Kansas State athletics, and to continue my coverage of the Big 12. I’m also deeply appreciative of the opportunity to become part of the Rivals (Yahoo! Sports) network and join one of the strongest media brands in college athletics.

I have spent the last 10 years covering Iowa State athletics and the Big 12 for Cyclone Fanatic. I spent the first three years working as the site’s intern, then went full time with the company in 2016. That opportunity provided invaluable experience covering collegiate athletics at its highest level, giving me a front row seat to some of the most impactful moments in Iowa State and Big 12 history.

Now, I’m sure there are already people thinking, "Why would someone who covered Iowa State for 10 years want to cover Kansas State?" It is a natural question to ask when you consider the rivalry between the two schools, something I’ve seen play out on the field and on social media firsthand numerous times. The answer to that question is pretty simple.



I did not start my media career with the mindset of ever covering just one school. In fact, when I transferred to Iowa State in 2013 after playing Division III basketball for a year, I arrived on campus in Ames as a lifelong Nebraska fan with a dream of seeing the country covering college athletics. Never in my wildest dreams would I have expected to spend the next 10 years writing about Iowa State.



Obviously, life happens, and you never know where you’re going to go or what you’re going to end up doing, but I was happy with my situation for a long time. That was until earlier this year when I started to ponder the next step of my career. I’d reached a ceiling at my last stop, and I wasn’t sure how to break through it. It was time to reconsider what I was doing and figure out how to take the next step in my career.