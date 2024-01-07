When I first accepted a position with EMAW Online a few months ago, I was excited about what was next. I knew Kansas State had a passionate fanbase who cared deeply about the university and the community. What I didn’t know was that they cared about everything. I love it. It’s been my dream to cover meaningful college sports since I began writing, and I’m doing it. With that said, the content is only going to get better.

I am pleased to announce that I am the new site publisher of EMAW Online.

I’m here to stay. And I’m serious about that. I can’t begin to explain how exciting this is for me. The passion behind this fanbase will help make this site the best it can be, and that’s what I’m here to build. I understand it won’t happen overnight, but I believe that I have begun to build a plan to make it happen. Before I begin breaking down some important notes, it’s important to mention that, in due time, I will be moving to Manhattan. The Little Apple will soon be my home, and I know the content will be better because of it. As for the plan, I don’t want to share everything yet. But there are some goals that I want to share:

-Video: Video content will play a major part in this site. I want this video content to be versatile and unique, so expect a variety of things: a podcast, TikToks (or YouTube Shorts), and long-form videos. -Recruiting: Recruiting is the backbone to success on the field and for team sites, and I will be diligently working to make sure that happens. We will be on the sidelines of games, talking to recruits and breaking down what the next generation of Kansas State athletes will bring to the team. -Storytelling: I have always believed that storytelling is a crucial building block to a strong site, so it’s something I will focus on. Not just features but telling the story of why things happen. College football is changing, and it’s important to help figure out how it will impact Kansas State. Of course, news and game recaps will still exist. You can’t run a daily site without those things. But I want there to be more than that. Thanks for the support, and I’m excited to get to work to make sure all of you get the best Kansas State content on the internet.