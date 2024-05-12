Kansas State had a successful 2024 NFL Draft, seeing three players selected during the seven rounds. Cooper Beebe and Ben Sinnott were selected on day 2, landing with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders respectively. Later in the draft, the Los Angeles Rams drafted offensive lineman KT Leveston. While the 2025 NFL Draft is a little less than a year away, K-State is expected to have another group of players selected. They may not have as many early draft picks, but they might have more than three players picked. Some fans might wonder why discussing NFL Draft picks is worthwhile, but ultimately, the best teams in college football normally have multiple NFL-worthy players, and these players are often the best players on a team. With the pre-draft process just beginning across the country, here is a look at K-State's top NFL Draft prospects, and where they could be picked come next April.

RB DJ Giddens

After eclipsing 1,000 yards as a sophomore, DJ Giddens has quickly shot up NFL Draft boards, becoming a potential day 2 selection in next year's draft. Although the 2025 NFL Draft is expected to be a running back-heavy draft, Giddens's size, physical running style, and receiving ability should have scouts salivating at the potential of the Junction City (Kans.) High School native. Giddens will likely be named to the East-West Shrine Bowl or Senior Bowl watchlist next season, and a strong junior season should cement himself as a top-10 running back in next year's class. Expect Giddens to hear his name called somewhere between the third and fifth rounds of the NFL Draft. That's a pretty hefty range, but it will even out as Giddens goes through the 2024 season.

Safety VJ Payne

Heading into his junior season, safety VJ Payne will be eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft but could choose to return for an additional season of eligibility. As an established starter last season, Payne finished with 57 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and an interception. In the Pop-Tarts Bowl against NC State, Payne tied a career-high with 10 tackles. A heat-seeking missile on the field, Payne showcases the range and effort that NFL teams covet. Combined with his size (listed at 6-foot-3), Payne is a no-doubt NFL talent, even if he chooses to return for his senior season. Payne is one of the more underrated safeties in the country, and a strong junior season could see him shoot up draft boards. Currently, Payne is likely a late-round draft pick needing additional tape.

LB Desmond Purnell

Desmond Purnell's size is going to be a hindrance to his chances of being picked in the NFL Draft. Ultimately, 6-foot-0 linebackers are not sought after in the league, even if they're incredibly talented players. And Purnell certainly is a talented player, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors last season after finishing with 52 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss. Purnell will be a starter at linebacker for K-State again, and a strong season against some of the better offenses on the schedule could boost his NFL Draft stock. However, he'll likely return for another season to have undeniable tape.

CB Keenan Garber

Keenan Garber didn't emerge as a starter until late last season, so there isn't a lot of tape to support any potential NFL Draft claims. However, those final four games were pretty telling of what Garber can be. Garber finished last season with 22 tackles, one interception, and five passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Garber allowed zero touchdowns last season on 46 targets. Garber will be a starter this season, and 13 (or more) games of great tape should help him boost up NFL Draft boards. His stock might be limited due to his age, but his experience on special teams and strong coverage skills should help him find his way onto an NFL roster.

OT Easton Kilty

North Dakota transfer Easton Kilty will only spend one season with Kansas State, but it might only take one season with Conor Riley to see him become a draftable NFL prospect. Kilty was a three-year starter at North Dakota, playing all over the offensive line. That versatility and experience should help him carve out a spot in NFL Draft circles as teams covet veteran offensive linemen. Provided Kitly starts at left tackle this season, Kitly would have two seasons of experience at left tackle, one season at right guard, and a season split between right tackle and left guard. Similar to KT Leveston last season, a team will likely take a chance on that experience, hoping it can translate to an NFL player.

Safety Marques Sigle