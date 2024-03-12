After a gritty performance against Iowa State to close the regular season, Kansas State enters the Big 12 Tournament with an outside chance of making the NCAA Tournament. According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the Wildcats are the ninth-best team missing the tournament.

As a result, the Wildcats will likely need to win multiple games in the Big 12 Tournament to have a fighting chance to make it to the field of 68. However, head coach Jerome Tang is quick to mention that they are focusing on winning the tournament, not doing just enough to sneak into the NCAA Tournament. "I think it was [former West Virginia coach] Bob Huggins that said one time, 'if first is available, why go for second, right?'" Tang said. "And so, we're going up there to try and win a championship, a Big 12 championship, but you can't win it unless you win the first game. That's why we're only focused on the first game.”

Of course, winning the Big 12 Tournament would grant K-State an automatic bid, guaranteeing their spot in the NCAA Tournament. But outside of that, there are no guarantees that K-State is in the NCAA Tournament because their resume isn't doing them any favors, according to bracketologists.

However, Tang disagrees with those bracketologists, believing K-State's resume stacks up with anyone. "We don't have any bad losses, and we have four Top 25 wins, and three Top 10 wins," Tang said. "That stacks up with pretty much anyone in the country." In a sense, Tang is right. The Wildcats have done well to avoid any backbreaking losses, beating the teams that the selection committee likely expects them to win. They also have wins against Baylor, Kansas, and Iowa State in conference play. However, they barely crack the top 70 in NET, coming in at No. 70 exactly. They also didn't have the best non-conference schedule, holding the No. 233 out-of-conference schedule by NET. Historically, teams that fail to crack the top 60 of the NET rankings don't make it to the NCAA Tournament. They're often lapped by teams with potentially weaker resumes that are higher in NET and other metrics.

But most teams haven't had to play a schedule like K-State's. This season, K-State has played 21 games where the opponent is considered a Quad 1 or Quad 2 opponent. They've won 10 of those, including five in the Big 12. Their worst non-conference loss is a loss to Miami (NET 100), which came in an in-season tournament in the Bahamas. However, they counteract that loss with wins against Villanova (NET 32) and Providence (NET 63).

However, the committee will dock teams that didn't play an overall tough out-of-conference schedule. So, K-State's decision to play opponents like Chicago State, Bellarmine, and Central Arkansas is among the things holding them back. But all that could be counteracted with a strong showing in the Big 12 Tournament. They won't need to make it to the championship game, but they'll likely need to pick up wins against Texas and Iowa State to give themselves a fighting chance of making the NCAA Tournament.

While that will be a challenging task, Tang believes his team plays better when their backs are against the wall like they are now. "These guys operate way better when their backs are against the wall and so, you know, I want them to feel the wall," said Tang. "I want them to feel the wall on their back and that it's on the line because that's when they bring their best.”