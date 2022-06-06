Anciaux describes his own recruiting efforts
A sign that Kansas State is beginning to break through the in-state barrier that has defeated them the last few cycles is not necessarily when they landed offensive lineman Camden Beebe, but when t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news