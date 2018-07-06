We have documented just how strong Class of 2020 talent is at the top in the state of Kansas.

Kansas State has already offered four rising juniors from the Sunflower State, and that list could conceivably double, at least, by this time next year.

One of those who could receive an offer in the future is Preven Christon from Maize High SchooI.

We were anticipating that Hutchinson’s Tayezhan Crough would be the top wideout in attendance at the Sharp Performance Top Prospect camp in Salina Stadium. However, that honor was held by Christon, who put himself on the map with his standout performance.

Christon looked the part, had fantastic hands, ran the best routes of anyone there and pretty good speed on top of that. He camped at K-State in the 7v7 shootout as a member of the Sharp Performance team.

The 6-foot, 180-pound wideout has yet to hear from a college, but that should change in the near future.

“I haven’t got any recruiting attention yet,” Christon admitted. “I am hoping to, though. I’m looking for interest from any Division I school, honestly. I’d probably look in-state more though, but it doesn’t matter.”