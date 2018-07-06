Christon another 2020 prospect worth tracking
We have documented just how strong Class of 2020 talent is at the top in the state of Kansas.
Kansas State has already offered four rising juniors from the Sunflower State, and that list could conceivably double, at least, by this time next year.
One of those who could receive an offer in the future is Preven Christon from Maize High SchooI.
We were anticipating that Hutchinson’s Tayezhan Crough would be the top wideout in attendance at the Sharp Performance Top Prospect camp in Salina Stadium. However, that honor was held by Christon, who put himself on the map with his standout performance.
Christon looked the part, had fantastic hands, ran the best routes of anyone there and pretty good speed on top of that. He camped at K-State in the 7v7 shootout as a member of the Sharp Performance team.
The 6-foot, 180-pound wideout has yet to hear from a college, but that should change in the near future.
“I haven’t got any recruiting attention yet,” Christon admitted. “I am hoping to, though. I’m looking for interest from any Division I school, honestly. I’d probably look in-state more though, but it doesn’t matter.”
Could Christon become a Kansas State target? Certainly. But it has hasn’t showed any interest in the Maize native, yet. However, he was in Manhattan not long ago and enjoyed his experience on campus.
“K-State is a nice school,” Christon said. “I haven’t talked to them, but we went to a 7-on-7 camp there as a team for Sharp Performance. It was a blast. It was so cool. We got to play inside their stadium, and it was so nice.”
Christon now adds to an impressive 2020 in-state class and probably deserves to be mentioned in the same company as offensive tackle Turner Corcoran, receiver Daniel Jackson, running back Ky Thomas, offensive tackle Hayden Pauls, athlete Tayezhan Crough and linebackers Matthew Roberts and Malik Berry.
That is eight Sunflower State prospects in the Class of 2020 that KSO has seen in person and feels that are, or were, in the discussion for possible Kansas State offers.
Of course, Corcoran, Thomas, Jackson and Pauls have already received one from the Wildcats.
Will Christon? We'll have to wait and see.