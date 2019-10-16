One-on-One: Antonio Gordon
Logan Mantz and Grant Flanders sat down with freshman Antonio Gordon to discuss his thoughts on the upcoming season.
KSO: How is practice?
Antonio Gordon: It has been a huge change from high school till now, because everything has been a lot faster, practice longer and harder, everything is competitive. Like, we go after each other everyday to try and make us better. The defense is a lot harder to get a shot off, but I feel like practices have been great so far.
Highest in the gym #KStateMBB #CultureOfEffort pic.twitter.com/LesLLc0y63— K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) October 8, 2019
KSO: What was it like growing up in Oklahoma?
AG: Basketball in Lawton has been a big thing. We have rivalries over it, but basketball kept me out of trouble, because there is a lot of trouble that goes on. So, just focusing on basketball and school kept me on the right track.
KSO: Players to come out of Lawton OK?
AG: Chris Alexander, DeAndre Wright, and DeAndre was a big mentor for me and helped me with my decision and helped me to know what to look for in schools.
KSO: A guy you look up to the most so far on the team?
AG: There are three I can say are solid Xavier Sneed, PJ (Pierson McAtee) - (McAtee) is one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around, he takes responsibility for stuff even if it wasn’t his fault and try and teach me and tell me things he has been through - and then Mike (McGuirl) and Carti (Diarra). Mike is always telling me what I need to do to get better, and Carti is always pushing me.
KSO: What would your second position be?
AG: I’m just trying to develop my game in different ways, and I get work in with Mak and other bigs, but I am trying to expand my game.
KSO: Do you think you’re the best shooter on this team?
AG: I can’t say nothing on that.
KSO: What was your recruitment like?
AG: I wasn’t getting D1 one looks till my junior year, so at first it was really slow, but then I joined MoKan in the summer. And, that’s when my recruiting started picking up, and that’s when I met the coaches here and went on my visit and knew it was home.
KSO: What’s the best part of your game?
AG: Probably my offensive rebounding, just playing hard.
KSO: What's something you’re still working on?
AG: Locking in and focusing on details, learning all the plays, but I’d say taking better shots and smarter decisions.
KSO: Where does all your confidence come from?
AG: I am confident in my ability. If you were not meant to be here, you would not be here and just wanting to win drives me to be great.
KSO: Thoughts on Coach Weber?
AG: I love him. Definitely pushes me, and he will yell, but it is for the best for me and everyone on the team.
KSO: What other sports did you play?
AG: Freshman year I did cross country, played football through 8th grade, and my junior year I did tennis.
KSO: What was it like being a huge scorer in high school?
AG: It felt great, but I wish I focused more on actually doing stuff that would help me here. So, I mean yeah I can score, but taking smarter shots and getting my teammates more involved would help me out more now.
***Final high school season totals for 2019 K-State signee Antonio Gordon (@antoniog2019)*** pic.twitter.com/IYqOF642ar— 𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖙 𝕱𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗𝖘 (@GrantFlanders) March 12, 2019
KSO: Thoughts on the 3-point line?
AG: In high school I was shooting from farther than that, so I don’t think it will affect me.
KSO: How do you like Manhattan?
AG: I love it; it is a great city and great fan base and people.
KSO: Who has most impressed you on the team?
AG: Carti is crazy; the dude can get up and dunk.
KSO: Goals?
AG: Personally, contribute to the team as much as I can as a freshman to win, find my role and stick to it. And, as far as team goals, win a Big 12 Championship back-to-back and go as far as we can in the tournament.
KSO: Thoughts on the freshman?
AG: Montavious (Muprhy) plays hard and uses his body and rebounds, post scorer, can shoot the ball. DaJuan (Gordon) is athletic, good hands on defense; he is all around the floor, stays active. David (Sloan) sees the floor incredible can make any pass he wants to, and once he limits his turnovers he will be a great player.
KSO: Favorite place to eat in Manhattan
AG: McDonalds. Not suppose to, but I am honest.
Forever family #MokanFam https://t.co/yfYfGOsFWt— Antonio Gordon (@AntonioGordon_) October 8, 2019
KSO: What is it like working with strength and conditioning coach Ben O'Donnel?
AG: I feel like I have got stronger, but I am trying to get my weight up even more, so I have been lifting on my own time so I can get into the 220s.
KSO: Thoughts on the jerseys?
AG: Straight fire. I saw my name on the jersey, and I was hyped for basketball season. A. Gordon, since I got the same last name as DaJuan.
