Logan Mantz and Grant Flanders sat down with freshman Antonio Gordon to discuss his thoughts on the upcoming season.

Antonio Gordon: It has been a huge change from high school till now, because everything has been a lot faster, practice longer and harder, everything is competitive. Like, we go after each other everyday to try and make us better. The defense is a lot harder to get a shot off, but I feel like practices have been great so far.

KSO: What was it like growing up in Oklahoma?

AG: Basketball in Lawton has been a big thing. We have rivalries over it, but basketball kept me out of trouble, because there is a lot of trouble that goes on. So, just focusing on basketball and school kept me on the right track.

KSO: Players to come out of Lawton OK?

AG: Chris Alexander, DeAndre Wright, and DeAndre was a big mentor for me and helped me with my decision and helped me to know what to look for in schools.

KSO: A guy you look up to the most so far on the team?

AG: There are three I can say are solid Xavier Sneed, PJ (Pierson McAtee) - (McAtee) is one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around, he takes responsibility for stuff even if it wasn’t his fault and try and teach me and tell me things he has been through - and then Mike (McGuirl) and Carti (Diarra). Mike is always telling me what I need to do to get better, and Carti is always pushing me.

KSO: What would your second position be?

AG: I’m just trying to develop my game in different ways, and I get work in with Mak and other bigs, but I am trying to expand my game.

KSO: Do you think you’re the best shooter on this team?

AG: I can’t say nothing on that.