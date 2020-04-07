Around The Big 12: OU
Oklahoma's 2019 season had the feeling of a real litmus test for the program. Would the departure of a second straight Heisman winner and, perhaps more crucially, the departure of four of five star...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news