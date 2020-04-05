The Texas Longhorns didn't have the season they hoped for in 2019, going 7-5 in regular-season play before beating Utah in the Alamo Bowl. What are the expectations for Texas in 2020, and who are the key players returning? We take a look.

3 Prominent Storylines

Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger returns, but he has battled some off-season injuries.

1. Coaching Changes

Shortly after finishing a disappointing 7-5 regular season campaign in 2019, Tom Herman decided it was time to re-evaluate his coaching staff. Chris Ash took over the role of defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the Longhorns. Ash was 8-32 in his time as head coach of Rutgers, but like Herman, he spent a number of years at Ohio State, where he collected a National Title and a number of Big 10 Championships as defensive coordinator. Ash brought with him Jay Valai to handle cornerbacks at Texas. In the role of co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach is now Coleman Hutzler, a Broyles Award nominee who coached linebackers and ran special teams for South Carolina over the last four years. Former Indiana co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach took the latter position for Texas.

On the offensive side, Herman brought in Mike Yurcich, longtime offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State and leader of the Ohio State offense in 2019. Andre Coleman was promoted to Wide Receivers coach, replacing Drew Mehringer, and Jay Boulware was acquired to serve as associate head coach and tight ends.

Will these changes allow Tom Herman and the Longhorns to take the big step forward the fanbase has been waiting so many years for?

2. The return of Sam Ehlinger’s nagging rib injury.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger's minor rib injury, something that bothered him at times during the 2019 season, appeared again this spring. At this point, it is not something that should cause Longhorn fans to worry, but anyone who watches college football knows how important the four-year starter is to the success of Texas football in 2020.

During winter conditioning, Ehlinger was shut down a few weeks early in hopes of allowing the injury to finish healing before the start of spring practice. With the delay of those practices due to the coronavirus, he should have ample time to rest the rib to health. If it’s still lingering come summertime, have we misjudged how big of deal it is?

3. The delay of spring football due to COVID-19.

What impact will a long delay or full cancellation of spring football have on player development and the reconstructed coaching staff’s ability to install new schemes? This is a question that will echo in the halls of college football offices across the country. Luckily for the Longhorns, Mike Yurcich installed the majority of his playbook during winter conditioning.

Instead of taking the field, student-athletes are sitting at home, working out by themselves, and video-chatting with their coaches. Assuming we do indeed play football this fall, will the product on the field be harmed at all with the absence of spring practice? That is a question that will linger unanswered until the lights are turned back on at DKR.



3 Big Departures

1. Wide Receiver, Devin Duvernay

The sure hands of the Sachse speedster will be missed. As a senior, Duvernay compiled over 1m400 yards from scrimmage to go along with 10 touchdowns. Dozens of third downs were converted with a ball in his gloves, and rarely did he ever drop it. Duvernay will most likely be a day two draftee in this years’ NFL draft.

The Longhorns have a stable of young wide receivers, many of which that were very highly ranked as recruits, but matching Duvernay’s production in the slot is a tall task. Jake Smith and Jordan Whittington, the eyes of Texas are upon you to fill that role.

2. Defensive Back, Brandon Jones

The Longhorns’ regular season leading tackler in 2019 has finished his career in the burnt orange and white and is now looking to climb up the ranks of NFL draft boards. Jones logged snaps in 46 games in his time at Texas. Unfortunately for Jones, one of the few games he missed was the 2019 Alamo Bowl.

Twice in his career, Jones intercepted an Oklahoma Sooner quarterback, something much adored by the Longhorn faithful. As a senior, he was voted on as one the Texas team captains.

3. Center, Zach Shackelford

Say what you will about him, but the four-year starter made contributions to every team he was a part of at Texas. The first of 40 starts came on day one, his freshman year, in the 2016 season opener against Notre Dame. Shackelford’s junior campaign was capped off with a first-team All-Big 12 honor by the Associated Press. The 22-year old graduating senior is hoping to be a late-round draft pick. Along with Brandon Jones, Sam Ehlinger, Devin Duvernay, Malcolm Roach and Collin Johnson, Shackelford was a Longhorn team captain in 2019.

Honorable Mention; Collin Johnson, Malcolm Roach



3 Key Returners

LB/DE Joseph Ossai returns to lead the Texas defense.

1. Quarterback, Sam Ehlinger

A very obvious choice. The senior quarterback leads the Longhorns for the fourth and final time this season. Ehlinger is only the sixth power-five conference player to pass for 25 or more touchdowns and rush for 15 or more in the same season (the other five each won the Heisman trophy).

Ehlinger’s importance to this team is greater than any other single player as he is the leader, the alpha, the quarterback for the Longhorns. As noted earlier, the resurgence of a bothersome rib injury

2. Left Tackle, Samuel Cosmi

The second-team all-Big 12 lineman is certainly an anchor at tackle for the Longhorns. The 6-7, 300 lbs. cornerstone returns as a redshirt junior for Herb Hand’s unit in 2020.

Most would agree that Cosmi’s potential is sky high, but also that he’ll need at least another year on the collegiate gridiron to prove he can reach that vaulted ceiling. In taking that next step on a personal level, he can have a great impact on the Longhorns ability to do the same as a program. As stated earlier, Sam Ehlinger is the most important player on the team, but who is there to protect his blindside? Sam Cosmi.

3. Linebacker, Joseph Ossai

Ossai returns for his junior season after a very successful sophomore campaign in which started every game for the Longhorns and led the team in both tackles-for-loss and sacks. He played a huge amount of snaps for Texas in 2019, and barring injury, he will do the same in 2020 as a major part of Coleman Hutzler’s core of linebackers.



3 Key Arrivals

1. Running Back, Bijan Robinson



The Texas fans are ecstatic about Bijan Robinson, and for good reason. He was the top-ranked all-purpose back in the country in the incoming class of 2020 and decided on Austin, Texas over Columbus, Ohio, Tuscaloosa, Alabama and many more. Both on and off the field, all you hear is fantastic things about the Tucson, Arizona native. 2. Defensive Tackle, Vernon Broughton

With Broughton, Texas landed an exceptional defensive tackle recruit. The 6’6, 285 defensive linemen from Cy Ridge HS in Houston also picked the Longhorns over offers from numerous other blue blood programs. Not only does Broughton bring size, but also speed and athleticism. He is a former basketball player, and you can see why with his incredible agility despite the huge frame. 3. The Quarterback duo, Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson

The Longhorns landed a tandem of dual-threat Quarterbacks in the 2020 recruiting class, Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson. Being a standout at nearby Lake Travis, the Austin community is already well aware of Card’s quarterbacking abilities. As a junior, he passed for over 3500 yards and 50 touchdowns, as well as 9 more rushing. A foot injury would back his senior campaign. He was Rivals’ 3rd ranked (Jackson is ranked 5th) dual threat quarterback in the country and hopes to be the next Lake Travis grad, in a group of many, to find success at the college level.

Ja’Quinden Jackson is the definition of a dual threat. In each of his final two seasons, he totaled over 1500 yards passing and 1000 yards rushing. Jackson totaled 93 touchdowns over his high school career. His play-making ability and desire to win are undeniably remarkable. Unfortunately, Jackson partially tore his ACL while competing in the 2019 Texas high school football playoffs. Everyone involved in Texas football is hopeful it will only be a minor setback before an electric career.

Expectations