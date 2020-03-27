Across the Big 12 there were important and significant assistant coaching changes that could have a big impact on recruiting, but maybe no more than at Texas, where Tom Herman retools his staff looking for a spark as he tries to turn the Longhorns into a national contender.

Mike Yurcich is the new offensive coordinator. Chris Ash is the new defensive coordinator. And Texas could also luck out a little in recruiting this cycle if it plays its cards right because the top players in the state remain uncommitted and many are seriously considering the Longhorns.

Texas has some big changes on its staff, but many others in the Big 12 do as well.

Oklahoma brings in former star running back DeMarco Murray, who was coaching at Arizona, and he could be a massive boon to recruiting in the coming years - as if the Sooners needed any more help getting quality playmakers.

The entire Baylor staff under first-year coach Dave Aranda should be interesting. Larry Fedora is now on staff and Joey McGuire remains and he has tremendous high school ties in the state and is known as a tremendous recruiter.

Oklahoma State brings in Tim Rattay to coach quarterbacks. TCU now has Bryan Applewhite as running backs coach, and Jerry Kill is now the special assistant to the head coach, an intriguing role for a former Minnesota head coach.

Kansas promoted Chidera Uzo-Diribe to outside linebackers coach and Kansas State bumped Joe Klanderman to defensive coordinator. Another one to watch is Gerad Parker, who is now the offensive coordinator at West Virginia after coaching receivers at Penn State last season.