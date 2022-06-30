Assistant Ulric Maligi impressing another 2023 Dallas prospect

Kansas State has offered three prospects a part of the Texas-based AAU club, Southern Assault. The first two were extended to Isaiah Manning and Micah Robinson, while the third was recently sent to big man Samson Aletan. Associate head coach Ulric Maligi is their primary recruiter. We caught up with Aletan to discuss his first high-major offer, which came this past weekend at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) tournament. "It happened right after the second day of TABC," Aletan revealed. "(Coach Maligi) was the second coach to call me, and he gave me a scholarship offer. I was shocked because Kansas State is a big-time school, so the fact that I impressed them this much was honestly amazing." "That was the first time he reached out to me," he continued. "My first initial thoughts were that he’s straight-forward and honest and he even tried to connect me and my personal life. So, we can get a relationship built up." The two even spoke about something near and dear to both of their families. "With my mom being born in Nigeria, we talked about Nigerian foods and which ones we liked and didn’t like," Aletan mentioned.

Aletan isn't a flashy recruit, but he's worked hard to get better at the little things and Maligi has taken notice. "He was a fan of how I rebounded and protected the rim, along with my hook shot," Aletan shared. "He thinks he can develop me at K-State like he’s done with previous bigs to potentially go pro." The thought of a visit has been mentioned, but it hasn't been more than surface-level conversation between the two. "The idea came up but we haven’t officially started discussing it yet," Aletan informed. "I’ll likely take my visits at the end of the Summer or early Fall." What has changed in his process to be receiving plenty attention from high-major schools? "I think it’s just me being more consistent throughout the game as my motor now is much improved from what it was last year," Aletan said. "And it’s something I’m going to continue to work on." Houston and SMU both offered soon after the Wildcats, too. Both schools reside in his home state of Texas, and SMU happens to be closer than any other program to his hometown. "I’m a fan of both," Aletan admitted. "Houston has consistently been a great and hard-working basketball program, and SMU is probably the closest Division I school to my home."

Jamie Dixon (AP)