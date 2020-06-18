Kansas State receives good news for the third time this week. Webb City, Missouri athlete Devrin Weathers commits to K-State.

Weathers' pledge gives Chris Klieman and the Wildcats 10 commits for the cycle thus far. He follows up the announcements on Monday from offensive tackle Austin Weiner and defensive tackle Brayden Wood.

It was pretty apparent right away that Weathers would finish by jumping in the Kansas State class when he told KSO, soon after being offered, that he would be making his college decision very soon.

He stayed true to his word and it is another pick-up and find by assistant Conor Riley.

That's not to mean that Weathers will be an offensive line. He certainly won't. Riley just recruits the state of Missouri for Kansas State.

His position could project to a number of different options, such as running back, linebacker, cornerback or safety. He's a football player, plain and simple.